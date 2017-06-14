Reliable hedge trimmer brands
By Adele Dyer
Which? surveyed thousands of hedge trimmer owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Discover which brands top our table.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Most and least reliable hedge trimmer brands
Every two years, we survey thousands of Which? members to find out which brands of hedge trimmer are reliable. We ask members whether their hedge trimmers have developed any faults, what these faults are, and how long the member had owned the hedge trimmer before the fault occurred. From this, we're able to say definitively which brands you should choose and which you should avoid.
Some hedge trimmer brands have very good reliability overall, with corded electric hedge trimmers being the most reliable. Our survey revealed one brand of petrol hedge trimmer that had very good reliability, while another was plagued by problems and only scored 41% for reliability.
The table below reveals ratings for seven popular brands of electric, cordless and petrol hedge trimmers, based on the experiences of more than 1,000 hedge trimmer owners. Our unique reliability ratings show at-a-glance how the brands of hedge trimmer stack up against one another for reliability.
Which? members should log in now to unlock the scores in the table. If you're not yet a Which? member, try full access for one month with a £1 trial to Which?
|Hedge trimmer brand reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|90%
|89%
|88%
|88%
|83%
|83%
|79%
|78%
|77%
|77%
|41%
Table notes
KeyMember Content
How hedge trimmer brands compare
Several manufacturers make more than one kind of hedge trimmer: electric, cordless or petrol. However, different brands top each category, so it's worth knowing the best brand for the type you're planning to buy.
The most reliable hedge trimmers seem to be corded electric models. The most common fault with cordless strimmers is the battery failing to hold a charge or not charging at all, while with petrol models it is that the engine will not turn over. Electric hedge trimmers seem to have much more reliable motors and so last longer.
The most reliable hedge trimmer brand scored 90%
Common hedge trimmer problems
- Fails to cut larger twigs 35%
- Blades stick or jam 22%
- Motor failed or would not start 19%
- Cut is not clean 10%
Some of these problems can be avoided by simple steps. Don't try to cut any twig wider than around 1cm with your hedge trimmer. You will get a cleaner cut that will heal faster by cutting larger branches with loppers. After use, always give your hedge trimmer blades a quick clean with a rag and a little lubricant to remove sap and plant debris, prevent rust and keep the blades in good condition.
The most common complaint against cordless hedge trimmers was that the battery would not hold charge (45%), suggesting this is a major failing across all brands.
Hedge trimmer reviews you can trust
A good hedge trimmer can make light work of keeping your hedges in shape, but you need to find one that is both quick and efficient and right for the hedges in your garden. We test each hedge trimmer on three separate kinds of hedge and assess every aspect of its ease of use to make sure you can find the right one for you.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes. Compare hedge trimmers and find the best one for you using our hedge trimmer reviews.