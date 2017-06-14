Stihl hedge trimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Stihl is well-known for its petrol and electric hedge trimmers, but how does it score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Stihl is a familiar name for garden tools, especially among professional users, although it also produces a wide range of tools for the home gardener. Stihl is best know for its petrol chainsaws, but it also makes petrol, corded-electric and cordless hedge trimmers, strimmers, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, garden sweepers, pressure washers and sprayers. Stihl also makes lawn mowers, shredders, scarifiers and rotavators under the Viking brand.
Stihl has a wide range of hedge trimmers for both the professional and the home gardener, and their prices are a little more than you would expect to see from brands such as Bosch or Black & Decker. However, as Stihl tools are largely made for the professional market, they are built to last through heavy use.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Find out how Stihl hedge trimmers perform in our reviews.
Which? verdict on Stihl hedge trimmers
Below, we've collated all our test results for Stihl hedge trimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Stihl hedge trimmers.
In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Stihl hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Stihl brand is worth buying.
|Stihl hedge trimmer overview table
|Number tested since 2011
|4
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy it?
Table notes
How much do Stihl hedge trimmers cost?
You can expect to pay more for a Stihl hedge trimmer than for other brands. Electric models start at almost £130, cordless at around £230 and petrol models cost from £255.
The long-reach, extending pole trimmers start at £310 for an electric model, £520 for a cordless model and over £700 for a petrol model.
Choosing the best Stihl hedge trimmer
Some Stihl hedge trimmers are aimed at high end home gardeners who have a lot of hedges to cut and will be cutting on a regular basis. The majority of the range is aimed at professional gardeners.
Stihl electric hedge trimmers start with a 420W model with a 45cm-long blade. It has a wrap-around front handle, like all the trimmers in the range. Other electric hedge trimmers in the range have motor sizes up to 650W and blade lengths up to 70cm. The two electric long-reach pole trimmers have 600W motors and a reach of up to 2.5m.
The cordless hedge trimmer range from Stihl starts with a model using a powerful 36V 4Ah battery and it has a 50cm-long blade. The cheapest cordless long-reach pole trimmer also uses a 36V battery and a 50cm-long blade, which can reach up to 2m.
Stihl's petrol hedge trimmers start with the HS45 which has either a 45cm or a 60cm-long blade, while the largest petrol models have 75cm-long blades. The smallest long-reach pole trimmer has a 50cm-long blade and a reach of 2m.