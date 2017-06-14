Stihl hedge trimmers guide

Stihl is a familiar name for garden tools, especially among professional users, although it also produces a wide range of tools for the home gardener. Stihl is best know for its petrol chainsaws, but it also makes petrol, corded-electric and cordless hedge trimmers, strimmers, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, garden sweepers, pressure washers and sprayers. Stihl also makes lawn mowers, shredders, scarifiers and rotavators under the Viking brand.

Stihl has a wide range of hedge trimmers for both the professional and the home gardener, and their prices are a little more than you would expect to see from brands such as Bosch or Black & Decker. However, as Stihl tools are largely made for the professional market, they are built to last through heavy use.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.

Find out how Stihl hedge trimmers perform in our reviews.