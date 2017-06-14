Top 11 hob brands for 2017

Table of hob brands

Hob brands rated

Brand Average test score Reliability rating Customer score Verdict

N/A N/A This brand achieves a super-impressive 98% score, so tops this year's hob reliability charts. You'd be very unlucky to suffer a breakdown with one of this brand's hobs. In our survey, after a decade, only 3% of hob owners had experienced a fault. While we didn't test any hobs from this brand this year, we do have a Best Buy from earlier testing. Hobs from this brand generally won't break the bank, so could make a good choice.

48% 79% This year, this brand takes runners-up position in terms of reliability, and also gets second highest customer score - nearly four in five of owners would recommend a hob from this brand to a friend. They're on the pricey side - over £500 on average - but owners consider them good value for money. Unfortunately the one hob we tested this year from this brand failed to impress, getting less than half marks at the test lab.

N/A N/A Four out of 10 of this brand's hob owners stick to the same brand when it comes to replacing their hob. And considering only 7% are unlucky enough to have a fault over 10 years, it's easy to see why the brand attracts this loyalty. We didn't test any hobs from this brand this year, but we do have a Best Buy from earlier tests.

58% 57% One of the three hobs we tested from this brand in 2016 is a great induction Best Buy. However, the gas and electric ceramic hobs didn't excel in the same way, which is why the average test score is only in the high 50s. Less than half of owners would recommend a hob from this brand to their friends, and when it came to buying their next hob, owners looked elsewhere. This brand's hobs are reliable, though, so you could come up trumps if you choose the right one.

63% 76% We unearthed one excellent induction model from the three hobs from this brand we tested this year. The gas and ceramic electric models didn't impress in the same way, though it is a big ask for them to beat induction. This brand's hobs are reliable and are well-liked by Which? members. Customers are loyal too - 50% go for the same brand when replacing their hob and over three-quarters would recommend this brand to a friend.

64% 80% When it comes to cooking, Which? members love this brand. The two induction hobs we tested this year were both great - in fact one is our top Best Buy. The same cannot be said for the gas hobs we tried out, but gas does struggle to compete with induction. This brand's hobs are reliable and owners consider them good value for money. Four out of five would recommend one to a friend - this year's top customer score - and, at replacement time, a third go for another from the same brand.

62% 70% A hob from this brand could be a great bargain buy if you choose carefully. An induction model won Best Buy status in our most recent testing and an electric ceramic hob has been a long-standing Best Buy. Overall, owners consider hobs from this brand good value for money and three in 10 would recommend one to a friend.

N/A 52% This brand isn't the biggest out there, but it is one of the cheapest, and emerged from this year's hob survey as a reliable brand. While you are unlikely to be troubled with breakdowns if you buy a hob from this brand, owners aren't overly enthusiastic about them - only a little more than half would recommend this brand to a friend.

68% 77% This brand makes good hobs. Two induction models are Best Buys from recent testing, and there's another induction hob and a gas one too from earlier testing that are Best Buys. Owners are happy with their hobs, and over three-quarters would recommend one to a friend. This brand isn't the cheapest, but its hobs are reliable and owners think them good value for money. Also, half go for another hob from this brand when replacing their current model, which is impressive brand loyalty.

76% N/A This brand of hob gets five stars for reliability - just - in this year's survey, which is a good result considering it is such a budget brand. Breakdowns are rare - only one in 10 of this brand's hobs develop a fault in their first decade. In our recent testing we awarded Best Buy status to one of its induction hobs.

79% N/A Hobs from this brand are never likely to be cheap, but they are likely to be good. We tested one of this brand's induction hobs recently and it sailed into our Best Buy listings no problem. Although the brand doesn't get a five-star rating for reliability, its hobs shouldn't have you calling the engineer every five minutes - after five years only one in 10 will have had some kind of fault.