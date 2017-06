Top 11 hob brands for 2017

You told us you expect a new hob to last for over a decade. But only our independent hob tests, combined with feedback we've gathered from hob owners, can reveal which brands are worth buying.

Years of experience testing hobs from all the major brands and across gas, electric and induction models, has given us an unrivalled knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of the main hob brands, including which can be trusted to cook to perfection, and which brands last the longest without developing faults.

Below we share what we've learnt about each of the biggest hob brands such as AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint, Neff and Zanussi. Our insider advice will reveal which brands score the best in our tests, which ones you can trust to be fault-free - and which you should avoid altogether.

Head straight to our hob reviews if you simply want to find out which of the many gas, induction and ceramic electric models out there are the best.

On this page, we reveal which hob brands are the highest-rated for 2017. The table below gives an at-a-glance guide to how the main hob brands compare. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.