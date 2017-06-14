Which? Best Buy indoor aerials
In the market for an indoor aerial?
Nobody goes to the lengths that we do at Which? to put indoor TV aerials to the test. If you're struggling to get reception the last thing you want is to buy an expensive digital aerial, only to find out it doesn't help. You can be sure that a Best Buy indoor aerial will maximise your chances of getting a great Freeview picture on your TV.
- We test every aerial, cheap or expensive, to ensure you can get a bargain and avoid a pricey mishap
- Our exhaustive mix of tests in the laboratory and real homes reveals which aerials will pick up the most channels for you and work with even a weak signal.
- Each aerial is assessed to see how easy it is to set-up and use. We also check whether any built-in amplifier actually improves the performance of the aerial - many do not.
How we uncover the best indoor aerials
We put every indoor TV aerial through the same rigorous assessment - a mixture of technical lab measurements and real-world testing in actual homes. This gives you a comprehensive verdict that you can trust.
We also ensure that reception is good across the whole TV band. Digital TV and radio stations are grouped in bundles called multiplexes that are transmitted at different frequencies. Poor reception in one part of the TV band could mean you can't receive a multiplex and therefore miss out on all the channels it carries.
Best Buy indoor aerials give you great reception for all your favourite Freeview channels.
Our expert reviews judge TV aerials on:
- Technical performance: We judge the picture quality received in both strong and weak signal areas, plus how sensitive the aerial is.
- Build quality: Some aerials can be flimsy, brittle, or simply cheaply assembled. Not our Best Buys, though.
- Easy of use: You want an aerial that you can unbox, plug in, and forget about. A high-scoring aerial will have you watching crystal-clear TV in the shortest length of time possible.
Indoor aerial reviews you can trust
No one reviews indoor aerials like Which? Our specialist test lab has decades of experience testing TV aerials and adheres to a strict, tightly-controlled test programme to ensure that we get the most accurate results out there. We review models from all the major brands, from John Lewis to One-For-All, to ensure all your choices are covered.
A Which? digital aerial review will tell you all you need to know about how the aerial in question will perform in your home. Stick to our advice, pick up a Best Buy and never worry about poor TV reception again.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
