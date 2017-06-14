How to buy the best internet TV box

Internet TV boxes connect to the internet and allow you to stream live TV shows, browse popular websites and access catch-up TV services, such as BBC iPlayer. Effectively, they turn your standard TV into a smart TV.

There are a number of interent TV boxes available, from the likes of Apple, Sky and Roku, but the technology is relatively new. At the moment, most internet TV boxes perform just the one function, meaning that you will still need a separate means of accessing digital TV, such as a pay-TV or free-TV personal video recorder.

