Best kettle brands
By Matt Clear
Find out which are the best and worst kettle brands, according to our exclusive survey results and test scores.
We've asked more than 2,000 Which? members to tell us what they think of their brand of kettle, so we can highlight the brands that leave owners feeling most and least satisfied with their purchase.
We've combined these owners' views with the results from our independent kettle tests to bring you a verdict on which brands are worth buying. The table below gives you an insight into how good each kettle brand really is, including which brands make consistently good kettles, and which are more hit and miss. We've rated all the major brands, including DeLonghi, Dualit, Russell Hobbs and Morphy Richards.
Even the best brands can produce a dud occasionally so, once you've found out which brands are rated highly, head to our in-depth kettle reviews to find out which are the best individual kettles.
Best and worst kettle brands
The table below shows our independent test results plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how the main brands compare.
|Best and worst kettle brands
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|74%
|76%
|Ahough this top-rated brand's kettles are a bit pricey, they are often excellent. Among this brand's line up is the current top-scoring Best Buy kettle.
|72%
|73%
|This high-scoring brand's kettles tend to be at the pricier end of the spectrum, although it does have some good models at reasonable prices, too. Several of its kettles have notched up Best Buy honours.
|72%
|63%
|This is a major kettle brand that generally makes good kettles, including some of the highest-scoring Best Buys - although it does occasionally produce the odd less-impressive model.
|72%
|63%
|These distinctive-looking kettles are at the pricier end of the spectrum. They're often either Best Buys, or pretty close.
|66%
|59%
|These own-brand kettles tend to be cheap. Although this brand doesn't have any Best Buys, there are some models that are well worth considering.
|70%
|59%
|This is another brand whose kettles are often impressive, and they're usually reasonably priced too.
|68%
|59%
|If you choose a kettle from this popular brand - as many people do - you've got a lot of options to choose from. It has really good kettles, unimpressive ones, and everything in between - so it's worth checking our reviews before investing in one.
|67%
|58%
|This is the only brand that has both a Best Buy and a Don't Buy kettle, but those are the exceptions rather than the rule. Most of its kettles are decent without being outstanding, but they are more prone to developing faults than average.
|73%
|58%
|This is one of the more consistent kettle brands out there - it doesn't usually make bad kettles, but it's reliability rating is lower than average.
|64%
|55%
|These kettles aren't good enough to be rated as Best Buys and they're less reliable than average, according to our owner survey.
|74%
|54%
|Choose a kettle from this brand carefully, as our test results show that its models are inconsistent. Out of two we tested recently, once was excellent while another was distinctly average.
|64%
|54%
|This is a brand to keep an eye out for if you're looking for a kettle that matches your kitchen, as it tends to offer loads of colour options. But it's not a very consistent brand - it's produced poor kettles as well as very good ones.
|n/a
|52%
|We haven't tested any of this brand's currently available kettles, but our survey of owners shows it's not popular among those who've bought one.
|63%
|n/a
|44%
|Kettles from brands with a low customer-satisfaction score don't tend to shine in our tests, and this one hasn't notched up a single Best Buy. We haven't awarded it a reliability rating as we didn't receive enough responses about it in our survey.
|
Table notes
Reliability and customer score ratings are based on a Which? survey of 2,581 kettle owners' experiences carried out in May 2015.
Sample sizes: Argos (68), Asda (57), Bosch (237), Breville (259), DeLonghi (91), Dualit (97), Kenwood (223), Morphy Richards (267), Philips (239), Prestige (37), Russell Hobbs (518), Sainsbury's (75), Tefal (33), Tesco (111). The total sample size was 2581.
Average test scores include all kettles from that brand which we've tested since 2008 and which are currently available.
All information in the table is correct as of 1 December 2015.
Choosing the best brand of kettle
Thousands of Which? members have told us what they thought of their kettle brand, and we've turned this information into the unique Which? customer scores shown above. This is calculated by asking kettle owners two questions:
- whether they were satisfied with the brand of their kettle
- whether they'd recommend the brand to a friend.
The most popular brand receives a Which? customer score of 76%, while the least popular gets a measly 44%. Kettle brands rated in the table above include Argos, Asda, Bosch, Breville, DeLonghi, Dualit, Kenwood, Morphy Richards, Philips, Prestige, Russell Hobbs, Sainsbury's, Tefal and Tesco.
We also ask how long owners' kettles lasted for before they needed replacing because of a fault, and use this information to determine which are the most reliable kettle brands.