Our independent kettle reviews tell you everything you need to know about a kettle before you buy it. What's more, they allow you to compare models on an even footing, as we test each kettle in exactly the same way.

Every kettle can boil water, but that doesn't mean they are any good. We can help you avoid shoddy kettles that are slow, noisy and will leave you with bits of limescale in your tea.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about kettles:

How quickly does it boil?

How noisy is the kettle while boiling?

Does it waste energy by over-boiling?

Does it allow you to boil small amounts of water?

Does it have a good limescale filter?

Is the kettle easy to use?

Should I buy it?

Read on to find out how we test kettles to ensure our Best Buys are a fast, fuss-free route to a lovely brew.

See the kettles that stood out in our tough tests by heading to our kettle reviews.