How to buy the best leaf blower

What features do I need?

Using a good leaf blower or blower vac will make quick work of dealing with autumn leaves, but a bad model will struggle to clear them. The following features can make all the difference.

Narrow nozzle for blowing

Most machines manage to blow the leaves into piles; it's the ones that do it quickly and efficiently with little effort from you that have the edge, so look for a machine that has a narrow nozzle to direct the blast, and the ability to control the speed of the air jet.

Easy access to the mulching blades

Manhandling lots of damp, heavy leaves is not pleasant, so being able to vacuum up wet leaves is a big plus. However blower vacs can easily clog. Check you can get to the mulching blades to clear blockages easily and safely. Look for a machine that has metal, rather than plastic, mulching blades, as these are less likely to chip or break if you inadvertently suck up a stone.

Waterproof collection bag

Ideally, you'd only collect leaves when they're dry, and some leaf blower vacs say this specifically in the instructions. However, the British autumn weather is rarely that obliging, so it's important to look for a leaf blower vac with a waterproof collection bag. We've found that collection bags often leak and leave you with a wet leg.

Comfortable handles and shoulder straps

As you have to support the machine and the collecting bag while using it, the weight of the machine, ease of use, and the comfort of the straps are crucial. Look for a soft-grip handle and a padded shoulder strap.

Storage space

Leaf blowers will need to be stored undercover for most of the year. They are relatively small, and the best ones have a detachable nozzle for compact storage. Leaf blower vacs are bulky items, so if you have limited storage, look for one with a telescopic nozzle or one that can be taken apart easily.

