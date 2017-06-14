Stihl leaf blowers - should I buy one?

Which? verdict on Stihl leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs

Stihl is a well-established German brand that's perhaps best known for its chainsaws and forestry equipment, however it makes a range of other tools. Due to its heavy-duty credentials, Stihl is a premium brand and has a reputation for long-lasting tools.

Stihl makes a very large range of leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, from light machines for use around the garden, to very heavy backpack leaf blowers for use in parks and other large areas.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Stihl leaf blower and leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Stihl leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Stihl's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower and leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Stihl leaf blower or leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Stihl is a brand worth buying.

