Stihl leaf blowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Should you buy a Stihl leaf blower or leaf blower vac? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Which? verdict on Stihl leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs
Stihl is a well-established German brand that's perhaps best known for its chainsaws and forestry equipment, however it makes a range of other tools.
Due to its heavy-duty credentials, Stihl is a premium brand and has a reputation for long-lasting tools.
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Stihl leaf blower and leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Stihl leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Stihl's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower and leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Stihl leaf blower or leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Stihl is a brand worth buying.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.
|Stihl leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs - brand data
|Number tested since 2010
|3
|Number of current Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Number of current Best Buys
|Number of current Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
|
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested between January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
KeyMember Content
How much do Stihl leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs cost?
Stihl is a premium brand that has a large range of machines for professional use and this is reflected in the prices for the machines for normal garden use. However, we've found Stihl garden machinery generally does very well in our tests and our members have told us it's a reliable brand.
The Stihl BGE 71 is around £80 and the SHE 71, which comes with the vacuum attachments, costs around £100.
Stihl petrol hand held-blowers and blower vacs cost between £160 and £200. For a backpack leaf blower you should expect to pay over £200 for the most basic model.
As Stihl products are only available from Stihl dealerships, you'll have to check out the individual dealerships to take advantage of any offers.