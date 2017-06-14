Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy mobile phones

Since launching the iPhone in 2007, Apple has dominated the mobile phone market. But the Samsung Galaxy range has become its biggest rival - something proven in our lab tests. We compare the battery life, screen quality and overall score of their key models.

If you're looking for a high-end mobile phone, chances are you're considering the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S6 or the Apple iPhone 7 and 6s. Both brands produce phones that are at the very expensive end of the market. The iPhone 7 will set you back £599, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S7 is slightly less, with a price tag of £549.

On paper they look like an even match. The Samsung S7 is slightly bigger, measuring 5.1-inches across the screen compared to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. And they both feature 12Mp rear-facing cameras. But our lab tests have proven that one phone performs better than the other - including far better battery life.

Find our test results for Samsung and Apple phones below.

