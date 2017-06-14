How to buy the best MP3 player

How much should I spend on an MP3 player?

MP3 players can cost as little as £30 and over 10 times that amount, but how much you should spend depends on exactly what you’re looking for. True audiophiles will be after a flawless listening experience on a device that can hold thousands of tunes, and our tests prove you don't need to break the bank for a great device. In fact, our testing shows you'll only need to spend around £100 to land yourself a Best Buy device.

Cheaper MP3 players tend to be small and simple to use, often arriving without a display. Apple's iPod Shuffle, for example, doesn't have a screen, which means you'll have tracks randomly selected for you to enjoy. Devices capable of playing video with Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity on board are generally much pricier, with more power and larger memories for these extra functions.

