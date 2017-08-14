Which? Don't Buy cars
Which? Don’t Buy cars may be very unreliable, have poor safety equipment, or simply be awful to live with. They're worth avoiding at all costs, so you don't waste your money.
Don’t buy these substandard cars
Which? reviews more than 100 of the most popular mainstream cars every year, from brands such as Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Lexus, Toyota, Volvo and VW, as well as lesser known ones such as Ssangyong, Dacia and Suzuki, to help you find the perfect car for your needs. But in testing the best we also find some of the worst - and that doesn't always mean obscure cars. We've found new and used Don't Buy cars from big brands that cost thousands.
- We put every car through the same set of tests, checking everything from driver comfort and interior space to exhaust emissions and realistic fuel economy to build up the most detailed, relevant view of a car's performance.
- We give every car a Which? test score so you can immediately see which car is best for your budget. Or use our star rankings to compare cars across different brands and car-classes.
- Wherever possible, our reviews include detailed reliability and satisfaction data gathered from almost 60,000 UK car owners in the country's largest car survey, to help you know how a car will be like to live with long-term.
- Unlike other publishers, we don't take advertising, meaning we're fully independent and impartial.