Which? Car Survey FAQs

How do I access the Which? Car Survey?

There are a number of ways to access the survey. For example, if you are a member of Connect (Which?’s online panel), you will receive an email invitation.

But if you are a member of the general public you can access the survey online. Either via the Which? website or through our social media accounts, such as @WhichCar.

We use lots of different links to promote the survey to as wide an audience as possible. These links also help us track the success of different sources.

When does the Which? Car Survey go live and when does it close?

The 2017 survey was live from 12 December 2016 to members of Which? Connect and opened to the general public from 19 December 2016. The survey closed at 10:00am on 1 March 2017.

Who can take part in the Which? Car Survey?

Anyone can complete the survey – you do not have to be a member of Which?.

How long will it take to complete the survey?

The time it will take to complete the survey depends on how many cars you would like to tell us about and how many problems you’ve experienced. But we estimate it will take between 15-20 minutes.

I don’t have access to the internet. How can I complete the survey?

Unfortunately, the survey can only be filled out over the internet.

Can I complete the survey on a smartphone, tablet, iPhone or iPad?

The easiest way to complete the survey was by using a desktop or laptop computer.

How do I complete the Car Survey?

All emails, social media posts or website pages that mention the car survey include a URL - simply click it. You will then be directed to a welcome page which will tell you that you need to enter your car's registration number to complete the survey.

It’s also helpful to have to hand any mileage and repair/servicing cost information for the last year, as there will be questions relating to this.

Why do I need to enter my contact details at the start of the Which? Car Survey?

You need to fill in your name, phone number and email address to be entered into the prize draw - you'll then be in with a chance to win £2,500 (conditions apply). You must complete the survey for at least ONE CAR to be entered.

Entry is free and we will only use these personal details to contact you if you win. Please note that Which? reserves the right to feature the winner’s name and location in any of our publications, websites and social media accounts. Full terms and conditions are posted at the bottom of this page.

We also require your email address in case we need to check something you have told us or we need to send you a link back into the survey if you have been logged out for some reason. If we need to get in touch with you regarding any of your answers, we do ask your permission in the survey to do this.

Why do I need to enter my car’s registration details?

We need this information to ensure we have accurate details about the make and model of your car for our analysis. The survey can only be filled out once for each car, and we need your registration details to ensure multiple surveys are not submitted for the same vehicle.

Entering your registration details means the survey can be personalised to you. This helps remind you which car you are answering questions about, should you be filling in the survey for two different cars. Your registration details will only be used for the above purposes and won’t be passed to a third party.

Do I have to fill in different surveys for different cars?

No – the survey is designed so that you can complete the survey about two cars during one sitting. We’ll ask you what cars you own, take you through the survey for your first car and then offer you the opportunity to give information about your second car if you want to.

Answering the survey about two cars does not increase your chances of winning the prize. The survey cannot be completed about the same car twice. This is why you need to know your registration number to complete the survey.

If I lose internet connection or the survey times-out, do I need to start over?

Yes. The survey needs to be completed in one sitting. If, for any reason, you lose connection or close the window of the survey before you finish, you will need to email carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk. We can then send you a link back into the survey so you can complete it.

Who should I contact if I’m having technical difficulties?

If you’re having technical difficulties, please email carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk. Which? Connect is the name of our online survey community.

If you’ve already started the survey when you contact us, it may be helpful to have the registration number of your car to hand to enable us to deal with your query more efficiently.

How do I know if I’ve completed the survey?

You will be thanked for taking part at the end of the survey.

I’ve seen the survey is open to people who aren’t Which? members. Why?

There are three reasons for doing this.

Allowing non-members to complete the survey means we can report on even more models of cars than our competitors. The survey has come under criticism from the car industry, saying that it is not representative enough of car buyers overall. While we have always been confident in the robustness of our data and our methodology, this will make us even more influential when we talk to the industry, because our research will represent the views of both Which? members and other consumers. Lastly, we’re keen to get as many people to take part as possible. A large sample size significantly increases the robustness of our results, enabling us to offer the very best advice and expert recommendations for Best Buy cars.

Why is there a prize draw?

We recognise that we are asking for a lot of detail in the survey and we want to encourage as many people as possible to complete it. The prize draw is a way of showing that we appreciate the time and effort it takes to complete the survey.

I’m a Which? member. Do I need to know my membership number to complete the survey or be entered into the prize draw?

No. Which? members do not need to know their membership number to complete the survey or to be entered into the prize draw.

Can anyone win the prize draw?

Yes. Anyone who completes the survey about at least one car by 10:00am 1 March 2017 is eligible to enter the prize draw.

However, those who receive points, prizes or monetary reward for completing the survey through a third-party survey provider are not eligible. This also applies to all Which? employees, their immediate families or anyone connected with Which?.

Where can I find out more about the terms and conditions of the prize draw?

The terms and conditions governing the prize draw are available at the bottom of the welcome page and this page.

I’ve made a mistake. Can I start the Which? Car Survey again?

If you want to do the survey again or change your answer to a particular question, please email: carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk

In your email, you will need to include your car registration number and tell us what question/section you got to in the survey. You will then be sent a new link which will take you to the last incomplete section.

The survey won't accept my registration number/doesn’t list my car

Your registration details may not be recognised if they’re not in our database. In this instance, please use the drop down options to manually select the details of your car.

If your model of car is not listed, it may be because it’s a classic car or niche model - the main purpose of the survey is to help people to find/buy reliable cars, so the focus is on the mainstream.

However, it may be that your model of car is listed but that the format of the model name isn’t exactly as you would expect. Such as with a hyphen between letters in the model name. If you’re confident this is your car, you can continue with the selection.

If you’re really not sure, you can contact us at carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk for help.

The survey won’t accept my mileage

Mileage must be entered as a number between 1 and 100 for how many thousand miles your car has done in the last 12 months. For example, if your car has covered 1,000 miles in the last year, you would enter the number 1.

A number between 1 and 300 should be entered for the total number of thousand miles covered by your vehicle (for example, if your car has covered 250,0000 miles overall, you would enter 250). The survey will not accept blanks or commas, but will provide an error message explaining why any information entered needs to be amended. You will be reminded of the range of numbers you can enter if you forget or make a mistake.

The survey freezes

This could be due to many things, including a slow internet connection. Email carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk - you will be provided with a link which you can use to start from the last incomplete section.

Why is there no progress bar?

The welcome page of the survey states that it must be completed in one sitting. There is no progress bar tracker because the survey is rather complex. If you have made a mistake and need to get in touch with us, please email carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk. You will be given a new link which will take you back to the section you last completed.

What happens if my computer keeps freezing or crashing?

A computer may freeze for a number of reasons. However, we aren't able to retain previously-entered data as there are no cookies on this survey.

If you want to start the survey again, please email carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk and you will be given a new link which will take you back to the section you last completed. It may speed up the handling of your query if you include the registration number of your car in the email to us.

What if the time it takes to complete the survey expires?

The survey has to be completed in one sitting and it usually takes around 15-20 minutes. Sometimes there is a short lag between sections of the survey, but this should not take too long and the survey should not crash.

I entered a registration number and answered some questions but I want to complete it at a later stage. Is this possible?

If you’ve entered a registration number and then left the survey before completing, you need to email carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk. This is because the survey has to be completed in one sitting and it will not allow you to enter the same registration more than once.

Please include the registration number of your car in the email to help us find your survey entry. You will then be sent a new link so you can complete the survey again. You will be taken back to the last incomplete section.

I am not a member of Which?. Will I have access to the full results from the 2017 Which? Car survey?

Key headline findings will be available to non-members on the which.co.uk website.

Which? members will receive a detailed analysis of the results with their August 2017 copy of Which?. Only Which? members will be able to access the full results online. We are no longer selling the Which? Cars magazine commercially.

Why isn’t a postal questionnaire of the Which? Car Survey available?

Over the past few years, response rates to postal surveys have fallen significantly. By moving the survey completely online we are now able to report on even more brands and models than before, making our research more relevant to more people.

Can I still complete the csurvey and enter the prize draw even if my car is over eight years old?

Which? wants to collect data on all cars irrespective of their age. However, we will only report data on cars up to eight years old. If you own a car that is older than 8 years, we may still quote what you have to say about it, but we won't include reliability data for older cars.

This is because it would prevent any comparisons being made year on year. Anyone who completes the survey about a car older than eight years will still have the opportunity to be entered into our prize draw.

I’m not interested in filling out the survey/it's not relevant to me. How can I be removed from this mailing list?

If you would prefer to be removed from future emails about completing the car survey, contact carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk stating this. However, it may take a few days for this to take effect, so please forgive any communication you may receive about the survey in the intervening period.

I thought I’d completed the survey, but I’ve been invited again. What should I do?

We try to ensure that once you’ve completed the survey you’re not invited to it again. If you received an onscreen message thanking you for completing the survey at the time you filled it out, you can disregard the email.

If you didn’t see this onscreen message, it’s possible your entry was not submitted. If this is the case and you’d like to complete the survey, please contact carsqueries@whichconnect.co.uk. Including your car registration number when you contact us and we’ll send you a link to access the survey again at the point of the last incomplete section.

Why is it not possible to state my location in greater detail?

We are collecting data by region, hence the reason why we are not asking respondents to specify a particular location.

My region isn’t included in the list, what should I do?

We ask for region information under quite broad categories. If your specific region is not listed, please select the one that you feel is closest to where you live.

Why is the survey only open to residents in the UK?

As Which? is a UK-based company and our social research surveys are carried out in the UK, it makes sense to represent the interests of UK consumers and the UK market. Basing the survey on a particular region also enables us to monitor the number and brands of cars that we can report on so we can make year-on-year comparisons.

Models may be tweaked slightly for different countries - for example, suspension on German models tend to be harder as their roads are much higher quality than roads in the UK – so we target only UK drivers for our survey.

When I clicked on the link to take the survey, I was taken to a non-Which? domain name. Is this correct?

As is common with large scale research, we use another agency to host our car survey - which is the biggest survey we run each year. You can be confident that this is the correct place to complete the survey and that the agency is working in accordance with our privacy and data protection policies.