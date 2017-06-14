Best places to buy glasses

We reveal which optician stores offer the best prices, value for money and special offers when you're buying glasses.

Our optician customer survey has shown that the stores you rate highly for buying glasses aren't always the same ones that you give top marks to for eye-testing.

One high-street name, for example, earned higher scores for its eye-testing than it did for glasses shopping. All of its glasses-buying scores – including value for money and range of products – are distinctly average. One customer summed it up: ‘I find the eye test good, but choice of frames and quality not so good.’

Another brand, however, picks up five stars for its glasses prices and value for money, despite an average rating for the thoroughness of its eye tests.

It's more common than ever to have your eye test in one store, and to buy glasses in another, or even online. While it enables you to shop around for your favourite frames, it can also lead to problems if there's a dispute over an issue with your glasses and who is responsible.

Below, we reveal the top- and bottom-rated brands for buying glasses, including ratings for Boots, Specsavers, Vision Express and local independents.

Best place to buy glasses Staff professionalism Store environment Price Value for money Customer score 82% 76% 74% 70% 67% 67% 67% 66% 63% Table notes

1 Dollond & Aitchison merged with Boots in 2009: all branches will, in due course, adopt the Boots Opticians brand.

Stores had to get at least 30 responses to be included in the overall table. If there were fewer than 30 answers for any area - for example, customer service - a rating is not given.

2 Customer score: The customer scores are based on satisfaction with the store on their last visit and the likelihood of recommending it to a friend. It isn't a combination of the star ratings.

