Best places to have an eye test

Which is the best optician store for eye-testing? We asked customers of optician stores, including Boots, Specsavers and Vision Express, to rate their experiences.

Regular eye testing is vital: as well as making sure you get the right glasses, it can help you identify serious health problems.

We've surveyed thousands of Which? members about their experiences, to find out which companies are rated best and worst for eye tests, including the booking process, timeliness and thoroughness. Our survey covers independent optician stores, as well as the big brands such as Asda Opticians, Boots, Dollond & Aitchison, Optical Express and Specsavers.

Many people choose to have their eyes tested in one place, but buy their glasses elsewhere. Our survey results show that this can be a wise thing to do, as the companies that score well for buying glasses don't necessarily get the same high scores for eye testing. For example, one brand of opticians that is a household name is ranked second out of nine brands by people who bought glasses there - but it’s only eighth out of 12 for eye testing.

Our table below shows how each of the key brands and independents scored in our survey for eye tests.

