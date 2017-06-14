Best cheap printers to run

We put all the latest printers through our independent, comprehensive tests. Log in or sign up to see our expert printer reviews

Is that cheap printer really a bargain?

It’s all too easy to buy a low-priced printer, only to get caught out by high ink costs.

Some printers waste so much ink cleaning their print heads, meaning you'll have to be constantly ordering pricey new cartridges.

An inefficient printer could cost you £100 more a year to print the same number of pages as a cheaper-to-run model.

However, the Best Buy printers in the table below won’t hit your wallet, having achieved a very low cost-per-page in our unique tests.