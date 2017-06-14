Which? Don't Buy pushchairs

How we uncover the best and worst pushchairs

If a pushchair can't survive our testing, we'll have serious doubts it's the best pushchair out there for the daily grind of life with a newborn and then see you through until toddler years. We've seen pricy top of the range travel systems break under the strain of our durability testing, and others sail through. You don't want to worry that six months down the line the wheels will fall off or the basket break away.

When you invest in a pushchair you want it be able to trust it, day in, day out to keep your little one comfortable and be up to whatever you put it through. Our tests have found pushchairs that are easy to push, have great storage, and that you can rely on, whatever life as a parent throws at you.

Pushchair reviews you can trust

Each pushchair we review goes through a series of tough tests. These are specially designed to replicate how you use your pushchair on a daily basis. This way you can be sure that Best Buy recommended models are more than up to the job – and that our tests can weed out the models you need to steer clear of. And we test all the top models – from iCandy to Cosatto, Maclaren to Mothercare and Britax to Bugaboo. And it's not always the priciest models that get the best reviews.

Rolling road tests Each pushchair is wheeled over 206km of bumpy treadmill – roughly the distance from London to Birmingham – loaded with 15kg in the seat and a full shopping basket. This means you can be sure they'll stand up to uneven pavements and potholes.

Each pushchair is wheeled over 206km of bumpy treadmill – roughly the distance from London to Birmingham – loaded with 15kg in the seat and a full shopping basket. This means you can be sure they'll stand up to uneven pavements and potholes. Safety tests Pushchair experts search out any choking hazards and traps for arms, legs or fingers. Special equipment tests the strength of the handlebars by repeatedly pushing them up and down 10,000 times.

Pushchair experts search out any choking hazards and traps for arms, legs or fingers. Special equipment tests the strength of the handlebars by repeatedly pushing them up and down 10,000 times. Harnesses We dangle a test-dummy baby from the pushchair's harness to make sure it's strong enough to keep your baby safe and secure.

We dangle a test-dummy baby from the pushchair's harness to make sure it's strong enough to keep your baby safe and secure. Brakes We check a range of things from the brakes' actual effectiveness to whether they'll scratch your toes or get in the way when you walk.

We check a range of things from the brakes' actual effectiveness to whether they'll scratch your toes or get in the way when you walk. Ergonomics Our experts check seat shape, padding, angle of the seat's backrest and height of the backrest to assess how much support the pushchair gives your child and whether he or she will have a comfortable ride.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.