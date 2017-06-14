How to buy the best range cooker

More will have fan-assisted ovens and multi-function cooking. And handy accessories, such as griddles, wok rings (like in the image above) and roasting trays attached to the inside of the doors, are more common. Some will come with catalytic oven linings that make cleaning easier, and also look out for a warming drawer for plates.

At around the £1,500 mark, you’ll be more likely to find range cookers with self-cleaning ovens as standard - either catalytic, absorbent linings or super-heating pyrolytic programs.

It’s also at around this price that you’ll find range cookers with quick-heating and energy-saving induction hobs. At this price, a range cooker should come with all of the cooking bells and whistles a keen cook would want.

There seems to be no upper limit on the amount you can pay for a range cooker, but you definitely shouldn’t need to pay more than £2,000 to get an excellent range cooker with all of the features you desire. Any more than this and you’ll be paying more for the name than you are for the performance.

Range cooker sizes