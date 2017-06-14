How to buy the best rechargeable batteries

Want to choose the best rechargeable batteries for you? Take a look at our rechargeable batteries reviews.

Unlike disposable batteries, where you can simply bin a dud pack and vow never to buy them again, buying rechargeable batteries is an investment, as the best types will last for hundreds of hours of use. In fact, our tests have shown that the best AA rechargeable batteries give more than 400 hours of battery life without lasting for a shorter time per charge, live up to their stated capacity and stay charged between uses.

So it's worth doing a little research before you buy, to make sure you get the right ones for your needs.

Duracell, Energizer and Panasonic batteries are among the biggest brands on the market, and all offer more than one type of rechargeable battery. This guide will help you cut through the jargon to find the best rechargeable battery for your gadget - and your budget. Read on to find out what you might want in a rechargeable battery, and we’ll help you avoid spending too much.

Take a look at our Best Buy rechargeable batteries, to discover the models that Which? recommends.