Smart home health and fitness

Health and fitness is big business, from losing weight to tracking your fitness levels, there are a whole host of products that claim to monitor you and your family's health.

If motivation is what you need, a smarter bathroom scale or fitness tracking companion could be just the ticket. Find out how smart products could help you reach your fitness goals or care for your family, and the pros and cons of the different options.

Read on to find out more about:

Smart bathroom scales

If you're trying to lose weight or get fit, a smart bathroom scale could be really useful. The benefit of a smart scale over a conventional one is that it can link to an app on your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth or wi-fi.

This means that you can easily store your readings and keep a close eye on your progress to see whether you're nearing your target. Some also connect to certain fitness trackers so you can get an all-round view of your health and goals.

Can they measure the same things?

Like other body fat scales (which are more advanced than simple ones), many smart scales can measure your BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, visceral fat and body water percentage, as well as your weight. But not all apps and scales record and store the same types of information, so think about what's most important to you before you buy.

To get these measurements you'll need to input some basic information, such as age and height. Some scales can instantly detect the user when they step on, and some hold profiles for as many as eight people, so the whole family can use it.

How much do smart bathroom scales cost?

Although conventional scales are cheaper than smart ones - they can cost as little as £15 - you can get smart scales for around £40, but they do go up to £150. We've tested bathroom scales and found that there is no relation between price and accuracy.

Find out more about smart bathrooms scales in our dedicated guide, and find out which is the most accurate and easy to use with our bathroom scale reviews.

Fitness trackers