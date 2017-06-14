Best Buy smart thermostats
Best Buy smart thermostats are easy to set up and use, and have a great range of features. Find out how our tests separate the best from the worst.
Smart thermostats are supposed to make your life simpler, so you'll want one that's straightforward to set up and a breeze to use. Our independent reviews reveal the smart thermostats that make it easy to programme a heating schedule and find out much energy you're using on your heating.
Below, and in the video above, we break down the features offered by each smart thermostat, and how useful we think they are, so you can find one that has exactly what you're looking for.
- We've uncovered great value smart thermostats that out-score more expensive models
- We reveal the thermostats that are fiddly to set up and lacking in features
- Our test gets into the nitty-gritty details, from how long it takes for temperature changes to kick in, to whether the thermostats get the temperature right
How we uncover the best smart thermostats
We spend hours using each smart thermostat, getting to know everything it can and can't do, so you can be sure that our Best Buys are feature-packed and simple to use.
- Setting up and connecting: Our testers run through the setup process to keep an eye out for potential pitfalls.
- Ease of use: Experts dig into every function on the smart thermostat to discover how easy it is to use.
- Features: We cut through the jargon and hype to separate the genuinely useful features from the pointless gimmicks.
Smart thermostat reviews you can trust
All the major smart thermostat brands are covered in our reviews, from Hive to Nest to Netatmo - but our Best Buy smart thermostats aren't necessarily from names you'll be familiar with.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
