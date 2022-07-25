Hive security cameras and Homeshield to be discontinued: what you need to know

Internet-connected, smart technology has brought new features, innovation and convenience to products that we buy - but there is another, less positive side to the smart revolution.

Alongside the risk of devices being hacked, smart functionality also puts products on a ticking clock until the manufacturer decides to no longer support them.

The bell is set to toll for wireless security cameras and smart security systems from British Gas brand, Hive. When support ends in August 2025, they will no longer function or be safe to use.

Read our reviews of smart home tech where security cameras, smart doorbells, alarms and more are put through our tough test labs.

Hive to discontinue security cameras and Homeshield devices

Hive has decided to ditch its range of non-energy based smart devices as it intends to focus on making 'Britain’s homes more energy efficient and cheaper to run'.

While Hive smart thermostats and radiator valves will still be supported, the company will drop its security cameras and alarm systems.

Support for the Hive View indoor camera and Hive View Outdoor camera, along with the Hive Homeshield smart burglar alarm (including sirens, keypads and sensors), will end in three years time on 1 August 2025.

Hive Leak sensors (which we don't test) will end much sooner, with support ceasing on 1 September 2023.

A Hive spokesperson said: 'At Hive, we’ve got big plans to make Britain’s homes greener, so we’ve made the tough decision to discontinue our smart security and leak detection products.

'As a smart tech brand in the middle of a climate crisis, we know the focus needs to change and will instead be developing smart home tech that’ll help get us closer to achieving Net Zero.'

Should I buy a Hive smart device?

Hive has stopped selling the cameras and alarm system on its own website, meaning you can no longer buy one direct from the company.

However, at time of publication you could still purchase the products (including the leak sensor) from various retailers, including John Lewis, Currys, Toolstation and Screwfix.

The cameras and alarms systems have three years left in terms of support, so if you are comfortable with that limitation, you could still buy one.

However, do bear in mind that there could be other devices supported for longer - check our wireless camera reviews or smart alarm reviews before making your purchase.

As you can see below, we want all manufacturers to be upfront out about how long they will support their products, and support them for as long as possible.

What should I do if I own a Hive smart device?

If you already own one of the Hive devices being dropped, it is important to remember it will be no longer be supported from 1 August 2025.

At this stage, your camera or alarm system won't function effectively and you'll need to replace it. Check our reviews to find the best option.

While it might be tempting to try to continue using the device, with security update support being withdrawn, it will also potentially be at risk of hacking attacks due to vulnerabilities that are no longer being fixed.

If you have a Hive Video Playback subscription for cloud video storage on your camera, Hive has said that it will continue for 'a minimum of two years'. The same goes for a Hive Homeshield subscription with the alarm and sensors.

Hive has said that it will continue to support the camera and alarm systems for faults and other issues until the overall support ends. It will honour 12-month warranty periods, and extended warranties. You also still have legal rights under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

After support ends for the products they will need to be disposed of, and Hive suggested recycling them at a local Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Why security matters with smart devices

Companies need to be transparent with you - as Hive has done here - on when they will stop support for smart products. We publish information on update support policies in a range of categories – you can find out more in our guide to smart devices and security.

However, too few brands actually are transparent - we surveyed 100 on specific support periods, but only 28 actually came clean with information we could publish.

Companies will soon be forced to be up front over support lengths when the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill comes into force.

However, we want companies to be clear with you now, so you can make informed purchasing and using decisions. We also want all products to be supported for as long as possible, so they don't end up being dropped when they are still in decent working order.

