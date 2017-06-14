What are smart thermostats?

How do smart thermostats work?

The idea behind smart thermostats is that they can make heating our homes a more efficient process.

Heating represents the biggest portion of most domestic energy bills - especially during the winter months. As smart thermostats are connected to the internet over your wi-fi, you can use your smart phone to control your heating even when you're not at home or if you can't be bothered to get up from the sofa to turn the thermostat down.

As well as being able to use your phone or computer to turn your heating on and off, you can program a smart thermostat - just as you would a traditional thermostat. Except instead of having to go to your actual thermostat and work out what the buttons do, you can use your phone or computer to program it.

Some smart thermostats can control themselves by learning your routine or tracking you via GPS, switching on your heating when you're near home.

Depending on which smart thermostat you buy, they come with a whole host of different features. Some are able to provide you with a detailed breakdown of how much energy you use and store information to allow you to track your heating history. Some smart thermostats can even control your hot water, provided you don't have a combi boiler.

The hope is that giving you greater control will save you money, as you won't end up heating an empty home or heating water unnecessarily.