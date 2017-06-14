iPad Pro v Pixel C v Surface Pro 4 v Galaxy TabPro S
By Callum Tennent
From niche curiosity just a few years ago to the most hyped gadget of 2016, the convertible tablet looks here to stay. Leading the movement are four of the biggest names in tech: Microsoft, Apple, Google and Samsung.
Their efforts have all garnered much attention and started a great deal of conversation. We cut through the hype to tell you which is best suited for your needs - or whether pro tablets are actually any good at all.
|iPad Pro vs Pixel C vs Surface Pro 4 vs Galaxy TabPro S
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Performance
|Screen quality
|Score
|Apple iPad Pro 12.9
|
The iPad is the product that brought tablets into the mainstream. Apple has never attempted an iPad on this scale though - both physically and in terms of ambition.
How does iOS hold up on a big screen? Does the 'Apple Pencil' stylus work? Is an iPad this size worth it for even the most die-hard of Apple fans?
|Google Pixel C 32GB
|
While you may be familiar with the popular Google Nexus range, this is the first tablet to actually be manufactured by Google itself (rather than simply lending its name). Making the transition from software to hardware is no mean feat - how does Google fare on its debut?
Is Android capable of matching Windows 10 when it comes to laptop-style use? Does the lack of a trackpad on the official keyboard hold it back? Can a (comparatively) budget option challenge the other big boys?
|Microsoft Surface Pro 4 i5-8GB
|
Microsoft was the first manufacturer to really take the plunge with laptop-tablet 2-in-1s - and certainly the first to make the bold claim that it can replace a laptop. No pressure, then?
Is the Surface Pro 4 worth the exorbitant asking price? Is Windows 10 too fiddly on a touchscreen? Is this worth buying over a more conventional laptop when considering they both run the same operating system?
|Samsung Galaxy TabPro S
|
In a market laden with Samsung tablets it takes a special device to stand out. The Galaxy TabPro S is the first Samsung tablet to run Windows instead of Android. It's also the only tablet on this page that actually comes with its keyboard.
Can Samsung produced a better Windows 10 tablet than Microsoft itself? Is there reason enough to buy this over a trusty (and cheaper) Samsung Android tablet?
