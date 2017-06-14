iPad Pro v Pixel C v Surface Pro 4 v Galaxy TabPro S

From niche curiosity just a few years ago to the most hyped gadget of 2016, the convertible tablet looks here to stay. Leading the movement are four of the biggest names in tech: Microsoft, Apple, Google and Samsung.

Their efforts have all garnered much attention and started a great deal of conversation. We cut through the hype to tell you which is best suited for your needs - or whether pro tablets are actually any good at all.

