TV vs projector: Which is best?

"Projectors enable you to watch TV and films on an over 100-inch screen at home, and you won't need to win the lottery to buy one."

Choosing the best projector for you

So you're still keen on a projector? Ok, well let's go through the key information you'll need to choose the right one for you. Front, or video projectors beam images onto a separate screen that can measure well over 100 inches diagonally. You get a convincing cinema-like experience in your home, and you can now buy a decent projector from around £400.

Projectors can be used anywhere there is a power source, a flat surface and enough space. You can either mount them to a ceiling as a permanent installation, or place them on a table or shelf.

You’ll need a big enough room and an empty wall on which to beam the projector image. However, any ambient, or indirect, light that falls on the screen will impact black levels and overall contrast, leading to washed out picture. Ideally, you want as dark a space as possible in which to use a projector, just as with a cinema.