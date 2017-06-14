What is DLNA?

DLNA is an industry-wide standard for sharing data over a home network. Depending on the DLNA-compatible devices you own, you might be able to stream films from your laptop to your TV, play an MP3 stored on your phone over your hi-fi system, or print a photo from your tablet on your home printer.

DLNA stands for 'Digital Living Network Alliance'. It's a group of organisations, including many consumer electronics manufacturers, that has created a standard enabling all DLNA devices to share media over a home network.

If you have a router in your home, you'll most likely be able to link DLNA-compliant products across your home network. If your router is wireless (which most are these days), then you can do it all over wi-fi too.

However, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to add DLNA support to your existing devices. Tech products either have the feature built-in, or don’t support it at all.