Cycling with children

Bike trailers

With these, you tow your child behind you in an enclosed ‘carriage’. They have two bicycle-type wheels and a long hitching arm that fastens to your bike.

Your child is seated and strapped in inside the zipped, weatherproof and ventilated compartment, which has fabric or plastic windows so he or she can see out.

Any trailer used on the road should have a tall pennant and rear lighting so that it is clearly visible to motorists

Pros Spacious inside, comfy seating, storage places for toys, two seaters are widely available, feels more stable than a bike seat, some makes can be converted into a pushchair using a special handle attachment.

Cons You won’t have the same physical closeness to your child as you would with a bike seat, can tip over - especially when turning abruptly or going over bumps, can be expensive.