Baby products to take on holiday

When you go on holiday, check what baby equipment the company you're travelling with, or the place you're travelling to, can provide. If you're hiring a cottage, highchairs and cots are often provided and, if not, you can normally hire such equipment through the holiday home company.

If you're travelling abroad with a tour operator, you'll probably be able to hire cots and even buggies through it, as many pride themselves on the baby-friendliness of their resorts. Alternatively, you can contact the local tourist office.