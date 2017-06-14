Best and worst UK hotel chains

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Looking for the best hotel chain to stay at in the UK? We've rated 33 UK hotel chains, based on the experiences of more than 4,000 customers.

 

Wondering which hotel chain you can rely on when choosing accommodation in the UK? Our hotel chains survey shows that there can be a big difference in the quality between companies that doesn't necessarily reflect how much you’ve paid.

We've rated 24 large UK hotel chains based on the experiences of more than 4,000 Which members, as well as nine smaller chains based on a survey carried out with the general public.

  • six hotel chains that are Which? Recommended Providers
  • how hotel chains have been rated for factors, including bedrooms, bathrooms, cleanliness and value for money
  • the highest-rated hotel chains that you can book with confidence
  • the lowest-rated hotel chains that should be avoided.

Large UK hotel chains

Large hotel chains are those that have 31 or more properties in the group worldwide.

LARGE HOTEL CHAINS 31 or more hotels in group worldwide WRP Avg price paid Cleanliness Bedrooms Bathrooms Value for money Customer score
Best Western (296) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Britannia (50) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Copthorne (31) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Crowne Plaza (75) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Days Inn/Hotel (44) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Hilton - DoubleTree by Hilton (64) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Hilton - Hampton by Hilton (51) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Hilton Hotels¹ (154) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Holiday Inn (252) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Holiday Inn Express (230) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Ibis (101) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Ibis Budget (38) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Ibis Styles (34) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Jurys Inn (56) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
MacDonald (80) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Marriott (109) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Mercure (128) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Novotel (76) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Old English Inns (38) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Park Inn by Radisson (30) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Premier Inn (1462) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Radisson - Blu (64) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Ramada² (32) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Travelodge (483) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
¹Excluding Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Double Tree by Hilton.
²Excluding Ramada Encore

Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. Sample sizes in brackets.
WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.
Average price paid Cost for a one-night stay, including all room types.
Bedrooms Including furniture, air conditioning, heating, facilities.
Bathrooms Including fixtures and fittings, lighting, towels, toiletries, shower or bath
Cleanliness Including bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas.

Small and medium UK hotel chains

Small hotel chains have a maximum of 30 properties in the group worldwide.

SMALL AND MEDIUM HOTEL CHAINS: Maximum of 30 hotels in group worldwide WRP Avg price paid Cleanliness Bedrooms Bathrooms Value for money Customer score
Abode Hotel (36) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Apex Hotel (35) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Fuller's Hotel (36) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Hastings Hotel (37) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Hotel du Vin (43) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Malmaison (65) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Q Hotel (44) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Warner Leisure (92) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Young's Hotel (35) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
How we rate UK hotel chains

Between June and August 2016, we asked Which? members and the general public to complete an online survey about their experience of staying in small and large hotel chains in the past 12 months. 

The large hotel chain results are based on the experiences of 4,283 Which? members. The small hotel chain results are based on the experiences of 298 members of the general public. 

To be considered a chain hotel, the hotel group must have a minimum of five UK properties.

