Best and worst UK hotel chains

Looking for the best hotel chain to stay at in the UK? We've rated 33 UK hotel chains, based on the experiences of more than 4,000 customers.

Wondering which hotel chain you can rely on when choosing accommodation in the UK? Our hotel chains survey shows that there can be a big difference in the quality between companies that doesn't necessarily reflect how much you’ve paid.

Hotel chains rated

We've rated 24 large UK hotel chains based on the experiences of more than 4,000 Which members, as well as nine smaller chains based on a survey carried out with the general public. Unlock the table to find out:

six hotel chains that are Which? Recommended Providers

how hotel chains have been rated for factors, including bedrooms, bathrooms, cleanliness and value for money

the highest-rated hotel chains that you can book with confidence

the lowest-rated hotel chains that should be avoided.

Large UK hotel chains

Large hotel chains are those that have 31 or more properties in the group worldwide.

LARGE HOTEL CHAINS 31 or more hotels in group worldwide WRP Avg price paid Cleanliness Bedrooms Bathrooms Value for money Customer score Best Western (296) Britannia (50) Copthorne (31) Crowne Plaza (75) Days Inn/Hotel (44) Hilton - DoubleTree by Hilton (64) Hilton - Hampton by Hilton (51) Hilton Hotels¹ (154) Holiday Inn (252) Holiday Inn Express (230) Ibis (101) Ibis Budget (38) Ibis Styles (34) Jurys Inn (56) MacDonald (80) Marriott (109) Mercure (128) Novotel (76) Old English Inns (38) Park Inn by Radisson (30) Premier Inn (1462) Radisson - Blu (64) Ramada² (32) Travelodge (483) ¹Excluding Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Double Tree by Hilton.

²Excluding Ramada Encore



Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. Sample sizes in brackets.

WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.

Average price paid Cost for a one-night stay, including all room types.

Bedrooms Including furniture, air conditioning, heating, facilities.

Bathrooms Including fixtures and fittings, lighting, towels, toiletries, shower or bath

Cleanliness Including bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas.

Small and medium UK hotel chains

Small hotel chains have a maximum of 30 properties in the group worldwide.

SMALL AND MEDIUM HOTEL CHAINS: Maximum of 30 hotels in group worldwide WRP Avg price paid Cleanliness Bedrooms Bathrooms Value for money Customer score Abode Hotel (36) Apex Hotel (35) Fuller's Hotel (36) Hastings Hotel (37) Hotel du Vin (43) Malmaison (65) Q Hotel (44) Warner Leisure (92) Young's Hotel (35) Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. Sample sizes in brackets.

WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider.

Average price paid Cost for a one-night stay, including all room types.

Bedrooms Including furniture, air conditioning, heating, facilities.

Bed comfort Including quality of mattress, pillow and duvet.

Bathrooms Including fixtures and fittings, lighting, towels, toiletries, shower or bath.

Cleanliness Including bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas.

How we rate UK hotel chains

Between June and August 2016, we asked Which? members and the general public to complete an online survey about their experience of staying in small and large hotel chains in the past 12 months.

The large hotel chain results are based on the experiences of 4,283 Which? members. The small hotel chain results are based on the experiences of 298 members of the general public.

To be considered a chain hotel, the hotel group must have a minimum of five UK properties.