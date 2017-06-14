Are cheap vacuum cleaners any good?

Vacuum cleaners can cost in excess of £500 these days, but do you really need to spend that much to get a decent clean? We've analysed the cost vs performance of hundreds of vacuum cleaners using the results from our independent vacuum cleaner tests, to help you find the best value models for your budget.

We've found that it's possible to get a brilliant vacuum cleaner for less than £100 - if you choose wisely. And whether your budget is £100, £200, £300 or more, we can help you find the vacuum that will give you the most for your money.

Read on for more tips on how much to spend, or skip straight to our Best Buy vacuums page for a list of our top-rated models for 2017.