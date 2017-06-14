Best Buy vacuum cleaners

The worst vacuum cleaners leave behind twice as much dust as a Best Buy, and they're prone to leaking dust and allergens back out into your home - ruining your hard work.

We test vacuum cleaners large and small from all the main brands in our quest to find you the best models that are quiet, easy to use and clean beautifully time after time. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy vacuums that fail to make the grade.

Each of our vacuum reviews include lab-tested ratings for how vacuum cleaners clean on carpet, laminate and hard floors.

We don’t just test the vacuum when it's empty, but fill it up in stages to see whether suction drops off as the bag or canister becomes full.

Vacuum cleaners can be noisy, with decibel readings varying from 70dB (fairly quiet) to 90dB - a true conversation-destroyer.

Log in now to unlock all our Best Buy recommendations on this page. If you're not already a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get access.