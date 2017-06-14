Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five vacuum cleaners for 2017

By Matthew Knight

We round up our favourite top-scoring Best Buy vacuum cleaners in five different categories, to help you find the best vacuum for your home.

Don't get stuck with a vacuum cleaner that fails to suck up ingrained grime, leaks allergens back into your home, or is a nightmare to use. We've rounded up our five top vacuum picks for 2017 - plus the vacuum cleaners to avoid - to help you find the right one for you.

The vacuum cleaners in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure they'll do a great job of leaving your floors and other surfaces clean and dust-free. Whether you're after a bagged, bagless, upright, cylinder or cordless vacuum cleaner, we've picked out the best options. 

On a budget? We've included our best value vacuum cleaners which both come in at less than £150. If you just want to see all the models we recommend, head to our full round-up of the best vacuum cleaners and best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Best cylinder vacuum cleaner

Bosch GS-50 Power Animal 2
Typical price £400.00
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Carpets:
5 out of 5
Laminate:
4 out of 5
Floorboards:
5 out of 5
Large debris:
3 out of 5
Hair and fibre removal:
4 out of 5
Allergen retention:
5 out of 5
Type (cylinder/upright):
Bagged or bagless:
Capacity (l):
Weight (kg):
This vacuum cleaner is quite simply the best we have tested under the current test program.

It is great for cleaning carpets and hard floors, and it handles both longer hair and pet hair with ease. This vacuum has a dial that lets you adjust the power, so you can turn it up or down according to the surface you are cleaning.

It also doesn't cost the earth, so if you are after a bagless cylinder cleaner then this is our top recommendation.

Best upright vacuum cleaner

Dyson Cinetic Upright Big Ball Animal
Today's best price £317.00
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Jan 2016
Best Buy
Carpets:
4 out of 5
Laminate:
4 out of 5
Floorboards:
5 out of 5
Large debris:
5 out of 5
Hair and fibre removal:
5 out of 5
Allergen retention:
5 out of 5
Type (cylinder/upright):
Bagged or bagless:
Capacity (l):
Weight (kg):
This is a top class upright vacuum cleaner.

It is particularly good at sucking up pet hair, it absolutely blitzed the pet hair we embedded into carpet during our testing. It's also no slouch when it comes to cleaning carpets and hard floors of fine dust and also larger debris.

Best value cylinder vacuum cleaner

Miele Classic C1 Junior PowerLine
Today's best price £96.98
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Carpets:
4 out of 5
Laminate:
4 out of 5
Floorboards:
5 out of 5
Large debris:
1 out of 5
Hair and fibre removal:
4 out of 5
Allergen retention:
5 out of 5
Type (cylinder/upright):
Bagged or bagless:
Capacity (l):
Weight (kg):
This bagged vacuum isn't quite a Best Buy, mainly because it doesn't do as well when cleaning up large debris as the very best vacuum cleaners we've tested. However it is brilliant at cleaning carpet and on hard floors.

What is so fantastic about this vacuum is the price. We have sometimes seen it on offer for as little as £90.

The brand that make this vacuum cleaner has a really good reliability record and its vacuums tend to be top notch. If you are after a bargain that you can tell your friends about, then this is the best one out there.

Best value upright vacuum cleaner

Shark Rocket NV480UKR
Today's best price £99.00
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Carpets:
5 out of 5
Laminate:
2 out of 5
Floorboards:
5 out of 5
Large debris:
5 out of 5
Hair and fibre removal:
5 out of 5
Allergen retention:
5 out of 5
Type (cylinder/upright):
Bagged or bagless:
Capacity (l):
Weight (kg):
This upright vacuum cleaner really impressed us, and not only because it is available from as little as £130.

This vacuum cleaner cleans carpet brilliantly, is great on pet hair and fibres and keeps allergens locked up nice and tight within the machine. If you are after a bargain upright, then this is the best choice around.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson V8 Absolute
Today's best price £399.00
Which? score 83%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Best Buy
Carpet cleaning:
5 out of 5
Floorboard cleaning:
5 out of 5
Laminate floor cleaning:
4 out of 5
Allergen retention:
5 out of 5
Pet hair removal:
5 out of 5
Weight:
Detachable handheld:
Dust capacity in litres:
Charge time:
Run time in minutes:
Turbo run time:
This cordless vacuum is a top-notch choice, providing brilliant floor and surface cleaning. It's one of the few that can compete against a mains-powered equivalent. It's also supremely easy to use. It is pricier than other options, but it wont disappoint when you get it home.

Two vacuum cleaners to avoid in 2017

Cheap vacuum cleaners can look tempting, especially when they look similar to pricier rivals. While we have found some gems that cost less than £100 and shine in our tests, we've also uncovered some dreadful vacuums that fail to suck up dust and dirt from your surfaces and are an almighty inconvenience to use. Make sure you know the vacuums to avoid by checking out the table below.

Don't Buy vacuum cleaner

Argos Simple Value 414/3248
Typical price £54.00
Which? score 38%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Don't buy
Carpets:
3 out of 5
Laminate:
1 out of 5
Floorboards:
1 out of 5
Large debris:
4 out of 5
Hair and fibre removal:
4 out of 5
Allergen retention:
2 out of 5
Type (cylinder/upright):
Bagged or bagless:
Capacity (l):
Weight (kg):
Don't be tempted by the price tag of this vacuum cleaner.

It is terrible at cleaning hard floors and its allergen retention is appalling, which makes it a poor choice for allergy sufferers.

Don't Buy vacuum cleaner

Argos Value Range Bagless Cylinder VCC35A12K
Typical price £29.00
Which? score 40%
Reviewed Jan 2016
Don't buy
Carpets:
2 out of 5
Laminate:
4 out of 5
Floorboards:
5 out of 5
Large debris:
2 out of 5
Hair and fibre removal:
3 out of 5
Allergen retention:
2 out of 5
Type (cylinder/upright):
Bagged or bagless:
Capacity (l):
Weight (kg):
In our experience, super-cheap vacuum cleaners that occasionally pop up in Argos or at the end of a supermarket aisle are rarely worth the hassle.

This vacuum is no exception, it is poor on carpet and when sucking up pet hair and it lets lots of fine dust and allergens back out into the room.

Why Which? vacuum reviews are better

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations and, because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

When testing vacuum cleaners in the Which? test lab, we spread super-fine sand from Arizona over a thick carpet and grind it in. We then strap the vacuum cleaner onto a rig and run it over the carpet five times to see how much dust it sucks up. Bad vacuums pick up less than half, while Best Buys remove twice as much.

As well as the amount of dust that's removed from carpets and hard floors, we also measure how much noise the vacuum cleaner makes, whether suction is lost as the machine fills up, how well it removes pet hairs and long hair from the carpet, and whether it can suck up larger debris.

We don't just test standard vacuum cleaners - get our verdict on the best cordless vacuums, handheld vacuums and robot vacuums too.

