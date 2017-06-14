Top five vacuum cleaners for 2017

Don't get stuck with a vacuum cleaner that fails to suck up ingrained grime, leaks allergens back into your home, or is a nightmare to use. We've rounded up our five top vacuum picks for 2017 - plus the vacuum cleaners to avoid - to help you find the right one for you.

The vacuum cleaners in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure they'll do a great job of leaving your floors and other surfaces clean and dust-free. Whether you're after a bagged, bagless, upright, cylinder or cordless vacuum cleaner, we've picked out the best options.

On a budget? We've included our best value vacuum cleaners which both come in at less than £150. If you just want to see all the models we recommend, head to our full round-up of the best vacuum cleaners and best cordless vacuum cleaners.

