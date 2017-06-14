Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Bosch vacuum cleaners rated
By Matthew Knight
Article 3 of 10
We reveal if Bosch vacuum cleaners are a good buy or not, using our years of testing know-how and feedback from vacuum owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
German brand Bosch offers a choice of bagged and bagless cylinder vacuum cleaners, including models geared towards picking up stubborn pet hair, and models offering a quieter clean.
On this page we reveal how well Bosch vacuum cleaners tend to do in our tests, how reliable they are and what people who own one think of them.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
Just want to skip to the best options? Try our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners.
|Bosch vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|10
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Cylinder loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy a Bosch vacuum cleaner?
KeyMember Content
Browse all of our Bosch vacuum cleaner reviews.
How much do Bosch vacuum cleaners cost?
People pay on average £156 for a Bosch vacuum cleaner, making them much cheaper than premium priced brands like Dyson and Miele, but still more expensive than brands like Vax, Numatic and Hoover.
Choosing the best Bosch vacuum cleaner
Many Bosch vacuum cleaners have variable power settings that can be set with a dial on the cylinder of the vacuum. This is a good thing because we have found some Bosch models that are very difficult to push and pull over certain types of carpet if you use them on the max power setting. It may be necessary to reduce the power and suction on some Bosch vacuum cleaners in order to make them easier to use.