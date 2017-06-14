Dyson vacuum cleaners rated

British brand Dyson offers upright, cylinder, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners featuring its bagless designs and patented 'root cyclone' technology.

Dysons are among the most iconic and biggest-selling vacuums in the UK and often profess to push the envelope of vacuum design - but does that mean they actually suck up dust any better than the rest? Below is our exclusive summary of the brand's overall pros and cons, how they perform in our tests, how reliable they are and and our expert verdict on Dyson vacuums.

We've tested many Dyson vacuums over the years, and put each and every one through the same battery of tough tests to see how they measure up against rival brands. With some Dyson vacuums costing over £400, you might want to consider some cheaper alternatives. Head to our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners to see your best options, with some recommended models starting from just £100.

