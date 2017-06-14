Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Dyson vacuum cleaners rated
By Matthew Knight
Dyson vacuum cleaners are popular, but will you regret buying one? Our insider knowledge - based on our vacuum cleaner reviews and Dyson owner's views - reveals all.
British brand Dyson offers upright, cylinder, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners featuring its bagless designs and patented 'root cyclone' technology.
Dysons are among the most iconic and biggest-selling vacuums in the UK and often profess to push the envelope of vacuum design - but does that mean they actually suck up dust any better than the rest? Below is our exclusive summary of the brand's overall pros and cons, how they perform in our tests, how reliable they are and and our expert verdict on Dyson vacuums.
We've tested many Dyson vacuums over the years, and put each and every one through the same battery of tough tests to see how they measure up against rival brands. With some Dyson vacuums costing over £400, you might want to consider some cheaper alternatives. Head to our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners to see your best options, with some recommended models starting from just £100.
|Dyson vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|26
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Upright brand reliability rating
|Cylinder reliability rating
|Upright customer score
|Cylinder customer score
|Upright loyalty score
|Cylinder loyalty score
|Upright typical spend
|Cylinder typical spend
|Should I buy a Dyson vacuum cleaner?
How much do Dyson vacuum cleaners cost?
Dyson models are at the upper end of the pricing bracket for vacuum cleaners. Typically our members pay around £250 for a Dyson vacuum cleaner, but if you are buying the latest Dyson model it is not unusual for it to cost more than £400. This makes them one of the most expensive vacuum cleaners you can buy.
Choosing the best Dyson vacuum cleaner
Not all Dyson vacuum cleaners are worth their high price tags. Make sure you look at our vacuum cleaner reviews before deciding which one to pick. One great benefit of Dyson machines is that they are all bagless, so you won't have the ongoing expense or hassle of buying new vacuum cleaner bags. However, this does mean you'll come into contact with the dust more than you would with a bagged model, when emptying the vacuum. Dyson vacuum cleaners also tend to be good at tackling pet hair.