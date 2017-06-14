Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Sebo vacuum cleaner guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 8 of 10
Sebo offers a range of upright and cylinder vacuum cleaners, but do its models perform well in our tests and are they worth the money?
Many people like the retro appeal of some of Sebo's more traditionally styled vacuum cleaners - but are the old-fashioned exteriors paired with impressive modern cleaning power?
Sebo make both upright and cylinder bagged vacuum cleaners, although they are perhaps most famous for their classic bagged upright model - the Sebo Felix - a John Lewis favourite that comes in an array of colours and accessory options.
In the table below we reveal how Sebo vacuum cleaners tend to perform in our tough vacuum tests, how reliable they are once you get them home, and how well liked they are by those who own them. You can also head to our vacuum cleaner reviews to see how Sebo vacuums compare to other vacuum cleaner brands.
|Sebo vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|7
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Upright brand reliability rating
|Upright customer score
|Upright loyalty score
|Upright typical spend
|Should I buy a Sebo vacuum cleaner?
Once you've decided whether Sebo is the brand for you head to our full Sebo vacuum cleaner reviews to find the best model for your budget.
How much do Sebo vacuum cleaners cost?
Sebo offers a range of upright and cylinder vacuum cleaners priced from £120 to £300. On average people who own them pay around £244 for an upright Sebo vacuum cleaner, which puts them towards the higher end of the market.