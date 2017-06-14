Sebo vacuum cleaner guide

Many people like the retro appeal of some of Sebo's more traditionally styled vacuum cleaners - but are the old-fashioned exteriors paired with impressive modern cleaning power?

Sebo make both upright and cylinder bagged vacuum cleaners, although they are perhaps most famous for their classic bagged upright model - the Sebo Felix - a John Lewis favourite that comes in an array of colours and accessory options.

In the table below we reveal how Sebo vacuum cleaners tend to perform in our tough vacuum tests, how reliable they are once you get them home, and how well liked they are by those who own them. You can also head to our vacuum cleaner reviews to see how Sebo vacuums compare to other vacuum cleaner brands.

