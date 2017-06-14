Vax vacuum cleaner guide

Which vacuum cleaner brand?
We reveal if Vax vacuum cleaners are any good, with our unique insight into Vax vacuum cleaner reliability, cleaning performance and owner's views.
UK brand Vax offers a range of cylinder and upright bagless vacuum cleaners, but is Vax able to give great cleaning power at its cheaper prices?
We've tested many of the brand's vacuums over the past few years and put each and every one through the same battery of tough tests as the models from all the other brands. By testing each model in the same robust way, we're able to accurately compare different models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.
In the table below we reveal how Vax vacuum cleaners tend to perform in our test lab, as well as how reliable they are and how well loved they are by their customers. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Vax vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|15
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Upright brand reliability rating
|Upright customer score
|Upright loyalty score
|Upright typical spend
|Should I buy a Vax vacuum cleaner?
How much do Vax vacuum cleaners cost?
Vax offers a range of vacuum cleaners at the more affordable end of the market, costing from around £50 to £250.