The Which? round tables on exiting the EU: achieving the best outcome for consumers

Between January and June 2017, Which? hosted a series of round tables with experts from across government, businesses, consumer and wider public interest groups under the Chatham House rule to consider what the main issues could be for consumers across some of the main sectors.
The discussions focused on the opportunities and risks and what these mean for the Government’s priorities during key stages of the negotiations to leave the EU, as well as the UK-EU future relationship, wider trade policy and any subsequent UK regulatory reform.
See our full report: