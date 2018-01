Trade Bill and Taxation (Crossborder Trade) Bill Briefing

Which? welcomes the Government’s vision to “build a future trade policy that delivers benefits not only for the UK’s economy, but for businesses, workers and consumers alike”. It is critical that consumers, in particular, are central to the Government’s approach on trade.

Consumers and consumer confidence are key to the prosperity of the UK and integral to the economy. Every month consumers spend £100 billion in the UK and, in doing so, support UK businesses, manufacturers and employees. Delivering a Brexit which works for consumers will be vital to maintaining this support. This includes ensuring that future trade policy works for consumers, delivers meaningful benefits and ensures that important standards and protections are upheld