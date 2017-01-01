Company info
What is Which?
Which? exists to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they deal with
The history of Which?
The history of Which? from its beginnings in 1957 to the present day
Governance Overview
Find out more about governance at Which? and our conflicts of interest policy
Which? Anti Slavery Statement
Click here to read the Which? Anti Slavery Statement
Learn more about who we are
Our CEO, the Which? Council and the Which? Limited and Financial Services Boards
Which? Awards
The Which? Awards celebrate and recognise the companies who get it right for consumers
Which? Limited Board
Who's who on the Which? Limited Board
The Which? Council
Find out more about the Which? Council of Trustees and see who the current members are
Consumers' Association Council election
Consumers' Association Council elections
Annual General Meeting
The AGM of Consumers' Association took place on 16 November 2016
Which? Annual Reports
Find out where we've added value to consumers lives with our current and past reports
Third Party Relationships - Principles
A guide to Which? and third party commercial relationships