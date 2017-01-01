What is Which?

Which? has certainly come a long way from our humble beginnings in 1957 when the first Which? magazine was published from a converted garage in Bethnal Green.

More than 58 years later, we are now the largest consumer body in the UK, with over 680,000 members that subscribe to our magazine, and over 335,000 online subscribers* - and this is constantly growing.

Find out some of our achievements over our 59 year history

More than product testing

At Which?, we're known for testing household products, including washing machines and digital cameras. But that's not all we do. Making positive change on important consumer issues is also a key part of our work.

Which? exists to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they deal with in their daily lives and we seek to achieve this in a number of ways: our advice helps them make informed decisions; our campaigns make people's lives fairer, simpler and safer; and our services and products put consumers' needs first to bring them better value.

These activities are delivered by different members of the Which? Group. As a not for profit charitable organisation, all the money made from our commercial operations is used to support the activities of the Which? Group.

Tackling everything from banking reform to energy tariff complexity, our commitment to providing unbiased advice to consumers is still at the heart of everything we do, including initiatives such as our Best Buy icon and the Which? Awards.

The Which? Group

While all our public facing work is carried on under the Which? brand, technically it is delivered by a number of different legal entities.

Which?, the charity: The Consumers' Association is a registered charity (Charity No 296072) and sits at the top of the Which? group. The Consumers' Association is responsible for all campaigns by Which? as well as the development of Which? policy. The majority of the research included in the various Which? publications is also undertaken by the Consumers' Association.

Which? products and services: All the commercial operations are carried on through Which? Limited (Company No 677665) and its subsidiary companies. These activities include our various magazines and books, digital products, Which? Legal, Which? Money Helpline, Which? Switch, Which? Mortgage Advisers, Which? Trusted Traders, Which? Wills and Which? Money Compare.

Completely independent

Which? exists to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives

The power we have is based on the fact that Which? is completely independent - we have no owners, shareholders or Government departments on our back and you'll never see an advert in our magazines or on our websites.

This means we work entirely on behalf of you, the consumer, and nobody else - so you can rest-assured you're getting the very best advice available.

By countering the morass of misleading information and bewildering choices that people face all the time, we work so consumers can feel truly confident - and powerful vested interests can be kept in check.

This section of the website gives a fuller understanding of who Which? is and why what we do is so much more than testing washing machines. You will find information on our publications, campaigns, websites and services.

* - figures accurate as of March 2015