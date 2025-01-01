Campaigns
Our campaign wins
These are just some of our recent campaign achievements for UK consumers
Unit pricing overhaul
Shoppers will be able to compare prices more easily thanks to new laws announced after years of campaigning. Unit pricing is a vital tool to help consumers easily work out which products are best value for money.
The DMCC Act
Following our calls for stronger digital rights and consumer protections, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act has successfully passed through parliament. The new laws will empower consumers with protections against fake reviews, hidden fees and subscription traps in this major step towards fairer, safer marketplaces.
Ofcom confirms The Right to Connect
Listening to our calls, Ofcom has proposed a ban on unpredictable inflation-linked mid-contract price rises. Once in effect this ban will protect millions of households from being blindsided by unfair price hikes.
