The Which? Council

The Council is responsible for the achievement of our charitable mission and ensuring the continued success of Which? It is the management body of Consumers’ Association, setting strategy and policy and providing oversight of the organisation. Any Which? member can stand for the council.

The current Which? Council Members are:

Chairman: Tim Gardam

Deputy Chairs: Jennifer Oscroft, Tony Ward

Other members: Shirley Bailey-Wood, Jeanie Cruickshank, Sharon Darcy, Melanie Fuller, Donald Grant, Roger Pittock, Peter Shears, Jonathan Thompson, Mike Tye, Anna Walker, Brian Yates.

Tim Gardam, Chairman

Tim Gardam has been Chief Executive of the Nuffield Foundation since September 2016. Prior to that, Tim was Principal at St Anne's College, Oxford - a post he held for 12 years. Tim has had a long career in broadcasting, beginning as a BBC trainee in 1977. He went on to produce Newsnight, Timewatch and Panorama and has held executive roles at Channel 5 and Channel 4. Tim was a Non-Executive Member of the Ofcom Board and Chairman of their Content Board until 31 December 2015.

Shirley Bailey-Wood MBE

Shirley Bailey-Wood MBE is Director, Information Solutions at BSI, responsible for leadership and strategic development of BSI Standards Limited. Shirley joined BSI in 2004 as Operations Director for their Standards Division. From 2011 to 2014 she was BSI’s Director of Publishing. Shirley has extensive experience of the publishing and information sector, with previous positions including VP Chemistry and Pharmaceuticals for Thomson Scientific, European Sales and Marketing Director for Maxwell Communications (The Thomson Corporation) and Information Scientist at the Glaxo Group. Shirley was awarded an MBE in 2012 for Services to the Knowledge Economy.

Jeanie Cruickshank

Jeanie Cruickshank is a former member of the Senior Civil Service, most recently as Head of Better Regulation in the Department of Energy and Climate Change working with Which?, Ofgem and energy industry representatives on reviews of energy regulation. Jeanie also has a long experience as a policy-maker and regulator in a number of government departments.

Sharon Darcy

Sharon Darcy is a board member of the Solicitors Regulation Authority and a Lay Member of the Standards Committee in the House of Commons. An Associate at think tank Sustainability First, she is on the UKRN Advisory Panel and is a member of Ofgem’s Consumer Progress Panel. Until June 2015 she was a Trustee and Chair of the Risk Committee at the workplace pension provider NEST. She has previously been a member of Ofgem’s Expert Panel for network innovation, Consumer Challenge Group for price controls and Ofwat’s Customer Advisory Panel.

Melanie Fuller

Melanie Fuller is Head of Quality and Brand Experience at Wilko Retail. She is also the founder of Consumer Products Consultancy Ltd, specialising within the non-food industry in product legality, safety and technical due diligence and manufacturing compliance and improvement. Melanie is also owner of Your Nuts Wholefoods Ltd, an independent retailer of wholefoods, health supplements and sports nutrition. Melanie has 16 years’ retail and manufacturing experience at a senior level.

Melanie was elected to the Council in January 2016.

Donald Grant

Donald Grant is a Chartered Engineer, and a Deputy Director at the Houses of Parliament, working on the buildings and services. He has over 20 years of commercial and strategic experience, having worked for several global companies including Philips and the Weir Group. He also ran his own technology business specialising in digital communications. Donald has been involved in voluntary groups for many years, and is currently a consumer representative on the Glasgow Airport Users Consultative Committee. He has been a STEM Ambassador since 2007 promoting science, technology, engineering and maths to young people.

Donald was elected to the Council in January 2016.

Jennifer Oscroft, Deputy Chair

Jenny Oscroft is a practising Barrister with a Masters in Law. Jenny also works as a consultant with the Centre for Constitutional Rights in Europe, a non-profit legal and charitable organisation which works on issues such as illegal detention and abuse of government power.

Jenny was first elected to the Council on 1st February 2011 and re-elected on 20th January 2014. Jenny was a Pension Trustee at Which? until September 2013 and has been Deputy Chair since March 2013.

Roger Pittock

Roger is Secretary to the Pensions Consultative Committee of Stanhope Pension Trust, and also Secretary to the Chelmsford Science and Engineering Society. His career as an Engineer spanned five decades, during which he gained experience of product and systems design and technology. Roger’s voluntary portfolio includes the role of outreach engineer in 2014, bridging the gap between education, employment and community. He has also been a STEM Ambassador since 2010 promoting science, technology engineering and maths in education.

Roger previously served as a Council member from 2004 to 2013 and was a Pension Trustee at Which? until 2012. He was re-elected to the Council in January 2017.

Peter Shears

Peter Shears is currently Professor of Consumer Law and Policy, Plymouth Law School, Plymouth University. He has held a number of consumer-related appointments, including on the National Consumer Federation Legislation Committee, the Consumer Direct National Support Team, and as President of the Plymouth Consumer Group.

Peter joined the Council on 7 February 2012 as an elected member.

Jonathan Thompson

Jonathan Thompson is Chief Executive of Digital UK, the not-for-profit organisation responsible for the operation and strategic development of Freeview. Previously, Jonathan worked in the Office of the Chairman at Daily Mail and General Trust plc advising on group strategy. He is a former Director of Strategy of both media regulator Ofcom and Channel 4. Between 2007-2010 Jonathan was also a non-executive Director of Which? Limited.

Jonathan was co-opted to the Council on 1st December 2015.

Mike Tye

Mike Tye is Chairman of MOTO Hospitality, non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee of The Restaurant Group plc and a trustee of Prostate Cancer UK. Mike was Chief Executive of Spirit Pub Company plc from 2011-2015. He has previously led a number of businesses in hospitality, leisure and retail, including David Lloyd Leisure, Premier Inn, Costa Coffee and Aramark UK. Mike has held various non-executive roles, including Pizza Hut UK and Visit London (The London Tourist Board).

Mike was co-opted to the Council on 1st December 2015.

Anna Walker

Anna Walker is on the Board of Welsh Water, Director of Women in Rail and Chair of Young Epilepsy. From 2009 to 2015 she was Chair of the Office of Rail and Road, the independent regulator for Britain’s railways, and Chief Executive of the Healthcare Commission from 2004 to 2009, the then regulatory body for the NHS and private sector healthcare. Anna was Director General responsible for rural policy at Defra from 2001 to 2004 and Director General of Energy at the Department of Trade and Industry from 1998 to 2001. She was on the Board of Consumer Focus from 2007 to 2011.

Anna was co-opted to the Council on 1st November 2013.



Tony Ward OBE, Deputy Chair

Tony Ward is an experienced Non-Executive Director, and is currently the Senior Independent Director on the Board of the OCS Group Limited. His last Executive position was as Group Services Director at BAA Plc, responsible for IT, Airside Operations, Security and Health & Safety. Prior to joining BAA, he was the Group HR Director for Kingfisher Plc. Formerly, Tony was the Deputy Chair of the Commission for Racial Equality.

Tony was co-opted to the Council on 1 September 2011.

Brian Yates

Brian is a Chartered Engineer and until 2004 was a senior manager for a commercial engineering company manufacturing products worldwide. Brian has served on numerous tribunals and professional standards panels representing customer and consumer interests. Among his current roles, he is a consumer representative on the Heathrow Airport Consultative Committee and a trustee of the Research Institute for Consumer Affairs.

Brian previously served as a Council member from 1986 to 1989, from 1991 to 2010 and from 2011 to 2014. He was Chair of Council from 1994 to 2007. He was also a director of Which? Limited from 1992 to 2007, and Chair from 1994 to 2007. He was re-elected to the Council in January 2017.