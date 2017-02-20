Become a voting member

Which? members

You’re automatically an Associate member if you subscribe to Which? – whether you’ve been supporting us for years or you’re just trying us out with a monthly trial. As a member, you get instant access to our product reviews, our Best Buys and Don’t Buys, and our magazines delivered to your door if you want them. Plus our Consumer legal advice and our Money helpline are just a phone call away. You can find out more about what you get as a member, and sign up if you haven’t already.

Which? voting members

Every Which? member is welcome to get more involved. If you want to have a say in how we’re run, and help to shape the future of Which?, you can become an Ordinary member. You’ll be helping us make sure everything we do makes consumers as powerful as the organisations they deal with.

The Council is the ultimate governing body of our charity, the Consumers’ Association, and oversees our whole organisation. Members can vote in the annual Council election – we’ll send you the ballot booklets every November. Find out more about how our governance structure works.

What you can do when you’re an Ordinary member

You can be as involved as much or as little as you want to be:

Come along to our Annual General Meeting – meet our Chairman, our Chief Exec and our team. You can find out more about what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, ask your questions, hear from our teams about what they’re working on, and see how the organisation works from the inside.

– meet our Chairman, our Chief Exec and our team. You can find out more about what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, ask your questions, hear from our teams about what they’re working on, and see how the organisation works from the inside. Stand for election to the Council – you can nominate yourself and ask for support from other Ordinary members.

– you can nominate yourself and ask for support from other Ordinary members. Nominate other Ordinary members who want to stand for Council – help make sure we have the right people governing.

– help make sure we have the right people governing. Get our annual reports and accounts – we’ll keep you up to date with all that’s going on, so you’re always in the loop.

How to become an Ordinary member

You just need to fill in the Ordinary Membership application form below, and post it to us. The address is on the form.

Our Council’s in charge of approving applications. Once they’ve approved yours, we’ll get in touch to tell you that you’re officially an Ordinary member. It usually takes about 2-3 weeks, and then you’ll be on board.

A head’s up…

The way we’re set up means that when you become an Ordinary Member, you are agreeing to pay 50p at most if the Consumers’ Association ever gets wound up.