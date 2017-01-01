Benefits and allowances for the elderly
Useful organisations and websites for benefits and allowances
Age UK
Independent charity giving advice to older people, including on the filling in of benefit forms.
Telephone: 0800 678 1174
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Telephone: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)
Can offer benefits checks to see what you are entitled to and help with completing forms.
Telephone: 0345 404 0506
Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk
GOV.UK
Download the printable claim form for attendance allowance from this page.
To get other details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about benefits and allowances, eligibility criteria and how to claim go to these websites.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through its advice service together with a range of guides and publications.
Telephone: 0800 319 6789
Website: www.independentage.org
Page last reviewed: April 2017
Next review due: October 2019