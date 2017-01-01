Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including on the filling in of benefit forms.

Telephone: 0800 678 1174

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Telephone: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

Can offer benefits checks to see what you are entitled to and help with completing forms.

Telephone: 0345 404 0506

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

GOV.UK

Download the printable claim form for attendance allowance from this page.

To get other details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about benefits and allowances, eligibility criteria and how to claim go to these websites.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through its advice service together with a range of guides and publications.

Telephone: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

Page last reviewed: April 2017

Next review due: October 2019