Find out what support is available to help you through an emotionally draining time.

Learn about funding options for care homes and care at home together with gifting assets, power of attorney and attendance allowance.

Financing care Financing a care home

Everyone knows that financing a care home is both an expensive and a complex business. In this guide we explain all that you need to know, starting with a look at the range of care home fees and how to get local authority funding as well as the potential for NHS funding.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

