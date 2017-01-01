Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Financing care

Financing a care home

Everyone knows that financing a care home is both an expensive and a complex business. In this guide we explain all that you need to know, starting with a look at the range of care home fees and how to get local authority funding as well as the potential for NHS funding.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

In this guide

  • Paying for a care home

    Learn about the differences between when a local authority pays for a care home, third-party top-ups and NHS continuing health care.

  • Care home fees

    There's no easy way to say this: care home fees are expensive. Here we break down the average cost of residential care across the UK.

  • Getting local authority funding for a care home: step by step

    We show how to apply for local authority funding and the capital limits for funding care homes. If your relative owns their home, we also tell you about deferred payments and third-party top-ups.

  • Third-party top-up fees

    Find out about third-party top-up fees; what they are, when they can and can't be paid and how to ensure you have the right paperwork.

  • Self-funding a care home

    About two-fifths of residential care home places are paid for by residents. We give an overview of benefits and allowances, what happens if savings run out and getting financial advice.

  • Checklist for self-funding a care home

    Armed with our checklist, you can make sure you are well organised as you work your way through the options of self-funding a care home.

Real-life stories

  • Andrew

    58, Abingdon
    Andrew was the only child of Marion, and they lived 250 miles apart. When she needed to move into a care home, they wanted to be near each other.
    Read Andrew's story
  • Pamela

    Pamela

    63, London
    Pamela’s mother is 91 and has dementia. Pamela explains how she looked into self-financing a care home at the same time as choosing the right home for her mother.
    Read Pamela's story

Related advice

Useful organisations and websites

For financing a care home we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.
Learn more about Useful organisations and websites  
