If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

In 2016, the average weekly cost of a room in a residential home in the UK was £600, and a room in a nursing home costed £726. However, these are only average figures, so you or your relative could be looking at considerably higher figures depending on where you live.

On this page we look at:

1. Highest and lowest care home fees

2. How much a self-funder might pay in care home fees

3. Local authority-funded care

4. The care cap as a part of the Care Act

Highest and lowest care home fees

Care home costs vary widely across the UK depending on where your relative lives and what type of care he or she requires. The fee your relative has to pay also depends on whether their room is single or shared, as well as the level of your relative's needs. For example, a care home is quite likely to add to their fee for someone who has dementia as the level of care and support that person requires is likely to be quite high. As you might expect, the highest fee rates are in the south east of England and the lowest are in north England and Northern Ireland.

Research by Knight Frank for the 2015-16 financial year (2016 Care homes trading performance review, published October 2016) indicated that the average weekly fee for a nursing home in the south east was £897, whereas in the north east the average fee was £566. Taking the figures as a whole across the UK, the average weekly nursing home fee is therefore approximately £726.

Residential care home fees are consistently lower to match the lower level of care that is given. In 2015-16, the UK average weekly fee for a care home that provides personal care was £600.

If you're thinking about choosing a care home, use our Care services directory, where you can search for care homes across the UK.

The average care home costs across the UK

Here we show the average fees by region for privately and publicly-funded rooms combined, as researched by Knight Frank for their 2016 Care homes trading performance review.



Region Cost of nursing care/week Cost of residential care/week East Midlands £678 £595 East of England £740 £609 Greater London £856 £723 North East £566 £544 North West £623 £539 Northern Ireland £611 £530 Scotland £708 £632 South east £897 £727 South west £810 £713 Wales £651 £565 West Midlands £755 £599 Yorkshire and Humber £623 £530

If you aren't sure which region a county might be in, we have divided the counties in England into alphabetical order. Click through the boxes below to find the county on the left and region on the right.