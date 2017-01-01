Financing care
NHS funding for care
NHS funding is free and open to everyone who meets certain criteria and without any kind of financial assessment, so it's a good idea to explore these options, even though the criteria for eligibility are strict.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
NHS continuing healthcareLearn about who can get NHS continuing healthcare and how your relative will be assessed if you decide to apply for it.
NHS-funded nursing careNHS-funded nursing care, also known as registered nursing care contribution, is for nursing care provided in a nursing home and is funded by the NHS.
NHS intermediate careNHS intermediate care provides free temporary care for up to six weeks. Find out what your relative will get and under what circumstances.
Useful organisations and websites
For accessing NHS funding for care we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website address.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites