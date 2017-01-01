NHS funding for care
Useful organisations and websites for NHS funding for care
Age UK
Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly, including an advocacy service.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Care Information Scotland
A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.
Helpline: 08456 001 001
Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk
FirstStop Advice Service
Free advice from a trained advisor on any matters relating to housing, care or related finance.
Telephone: 0800 377 7070 (Monday: 8am-7pm and Tuesday-Friday: 8am-6pm)
If ringing from a mobile or abroad: 0203 519 6002
Live chat: available via the HousingCare website 7 days a week (Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday: 9am-12 noon)
Website: www.firststopadvice.org.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Health and Social Care (HSC)
In Northern Ireland, the NHS is referred to as HSC or Health and Social Care.
Website: www.hscni.net
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service and range of guides and publications.
Advice line: 0800 319 6789
Website: www.independentage.org
NHS England
Telephone: 0300 311 22 33
Website: www.england.nhs.uk/
NHS Scotland
Helpline: 0800 22 44 88
Website: www.show.scot.nhs.uk
NHS Wales
Telephone: 0845 46 47
Website: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk
