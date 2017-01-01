Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

NHS funding for care

Useful organisations and websites for NHS funding for care

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly, including an advocacy service.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org

Care Information Scotland

A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.
Helpline: 08456 001 001
Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk

FirstStop Advice Service

Free advice from a trained advisor on any matters relating to housing, care or related finance. 
Telephone: 0800 377 7070 (Monday: 8am-7pm and Tuesday-Friday: 8am-6pm)
If ringing from a mobile or abroad: 0203 519 6002
Live chat: available via the HousingCare website 7 days a week (Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday: 9am-12 noon)
Website: www.firststopadvice.org.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Health and Social Care (HSC)

In Northern Ireland, the NHS is referred to as HSC or Health and Social Care.
Website: www.hscni.net

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service and range of guides and publications.
Advice line: 0800 319 6789
Website: www.independentage.org

NHS England

Telephone: 0300 311 22 33
Website: www.england.nhs.uk/

NHS Scotland

Helpline: 0800 22 44 88
Website: www.show.scot.nhs.uk

NHS Wales

Telephone: 0845 46 47
Website: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk

Page last reviewed: May 2015
Next review due: June 2018
