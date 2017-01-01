For carers
In this section we give you the information you need to help you through an emotionally draining time – there is plenty of support out there for you.
-
Being a carerCaring for someone who is older, disabled or seriously ill can have a huge impact on your own life. We offer advice on how to look after yourself and get the support that you need.
-
Respite careWe explain the respite options available, how to choose and finance this type of care, and the benefits it offers you and the person you care for.
-
Carer’s assessmentFollowing changes in the Care Act in 2015, more people now have access to a carer's assessment. Find out how to apply for it.
-
Benefits for carersCarer's allowance, carer's credit and universal credit (carer element) are government benefits you might be eligible for if you spend more than a certain number of hours a week caring for a relative or friend.
-
Carers' rights at workIn this guide we explain what you’re entitled to in your workplace as a carer - including your right to request flexible working, take time off for emergencies and work without discrimination.
-
Talking about care optionsThere may be times when you need to have a conversation with a relative about their future. Our guide offers advice about effective communication, helping both parties to get the best out of difficult discussions.
-
Coping with bereavementEach relationship that is interrupted by death is unique as is everyone's experience of grief. There is no right or wrong way to grieve.
-
First steps when someone diesWe take you through what you need to do when someone close to you dies, from how to register a death to what happens if a coroner is called in.
-
Registering a deathFind out how and when to register the death of someone close to you, which has to be done before you can confirm funeral arrangements and administer the estate.
-
Arranging a funeralFrom organising the funeral paperwork to understanding the costs of a funeral and all the other arrangement in between, we explain everything you need to consider.