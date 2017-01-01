For carers
Being a carer
Caring for someone who is older, disabled or seriously ill can have a huge impact on your own life. We offer advice on how to look after yourself and get the support you need.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
-
What is a carer?A carer is anyone who provides unpaid help and support to a partner, relative or friend who is seriously ill, disabled or unable to cope alone.
-
Looking after yourselfWhen you’re busy caring for someone else it can be easy to forget about your own needs, but looking after your mental and physical health is important.
-
Loneliness and depressionCaring can be lonely at times but you are not alone. Talking to others can help and we offer advice on where to turn for further support.
-
Help with caringIf you’re struggling to provide care for a partner, relative or friend, there is help and support available. We explain your options.
Real-life stories
-
John83, Newcastle-upon-TyneJohn cares full time for his wife Dorothy (82), who has dementia.Read John's story
-
JenniferLondonJennifer lives in Manchester and has helped to care for her father, her mother and her aunt. All had various forms of dementia.Read Jennifer's story
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
We have put together a list of relevant organisations and charities that can support you as a carer. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites